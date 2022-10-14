Michigan health systems partner for open-heart surgery operating room

Wyoming, Mich.-based UM Health-West and Livonia-Mich.-based Trinity Health partnered to create an open-heart surgery operating room in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area, MLive reported Oct. 13.

The operating room, located at UM Health-West's Wyoming campus, is part of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan. It features state-of-the-art technology and a combined team of cardiologists from Trinity Health and UM Health.

The Cardiovascular Network has expertise in coronary artery bypass graft surgery, aortic valve surgery, mitral valve surgery, treatment of aortic aneurysm, and cardiac ablation procedures, according to the report.

The first open-heart surgery at the new location was performed in early October.