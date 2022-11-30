Mercy Health consolidates open-heart surgery to 2 Ohio hospitals

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting mid-2023.

The change will move open-heart staff and resources to Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati and Fairfield Hospital. However, all hospitals will continue to provide cardiovascular care, according to a Nov. 29 new release from the health system.

"We are making this deliberate, strategic decision with the best interest of our patients in mind," Mark Townsend, MD, Mercy Health-Cincinnati interim market president, said in the release. "By bringing our world-class open heart surgery teams together in two focused centers of excellence, we ensure that patients are receiving care from surgeons with extensive experience in caring for these complex health issues. It also allows Mercy Health to be a good steward of its resources, investing in the latest, most advanced open-heart surgery tools and technology in two locations versus four."