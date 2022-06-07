Memorial Regional Hospital earns ACC advanced heart failure accreditation

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Regional Hospital recently became the fourth institution in the U.S. to earn an advanced heart failure accreditation from the American College of Cardiology, it said in an email to Becker's June 7.

The hospital is home to the Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute.

"The advanced certification wouldn't be possible without the expertise of our physicians, team members, and the commitment to provide the highest quality patient and family-centered care to our patients," Peter Powers, CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital, said in the news release. "We're proud to be recognized as the leading cardiac program in South Florida."