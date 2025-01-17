McLaren expands stroke care network through telehealth

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has expanded its stroke care network to include Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich., through a stroke-specific telehealth platform.

The TeleStroke platform allows McLaren Health Care neurologists to evaluate patients and communicate with providers at rural hospitals, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is the fourth non-health system site where McLaren Health Care now provides stroke care. The network previously expanded to include War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace, Mich., and Hellen Newberry Joy Hospital in Newberry, Mich., the release said.

If intervention is needed outside of the rural hospital's capabilities, patients can be transferred to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey or McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital.