MaineHealth to open $580M heart hospital

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Portland-based MaineHealth unveiled its $580 million addition to the Maine Medical Center, Spectrum Local News reported May 16.

The Malone Family Tower, a 300,000-square-foot building for the treatment of patients with heart conditions, is set to accept patients starting June 9. The building has 96 rooms, 10 operating rooms, five catheterization labs, 40 pre- and post-operative care rooms and a new sterilization department.

The tower is named after John Malone and Leslie Malone, who donated $25 million toward the project.

