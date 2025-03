Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has appointed Juan Ibla, MD, as division head of cardiac anesthesiology.

He will also serve as vice chair for academic affairs in the department of anesthesiology and director for perioperative medicine within the heart center, as well as hold the Marvin E. Wodika Research Professorship in cardiology, according to a March 7 news release from the hospital.

Dr. Ibla will step into his new role March 31, the release said.