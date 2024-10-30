Judge dismisses IU Health antitrust lawsuit

A federal court has dismissed an antitrust lawsuit filed against Indianapolis based-Indiana University Health. The lawsuit was filed by vascular surgeon Ricardo Vasquez, MD, who alleged the health system engaged in anti-competitive behavior.

As part of a litigation settlement, Dr. Vasquez paid $176,030.10 to IU Health, according to court documents filed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. IU Health was not required to pay Dr. Vasquez anything, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the health system shared with Becker's.



In his ruling, Judge James Sweeney II said Dr. Vasquez's allegations were meritless and did not constitute a legitimate antitrust case, the release said. Dr. Vasquez had accused IU Health of breach of contract and defamation after the health system terminated his medical privileges at IU Health Bloomington Hospital in 2019.



Dr. Vasquez filed the lawsuit June 2021. It was dismissed in November 2021 before being revived in July 2023.