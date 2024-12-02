Intermountain hospital earns vascular recognition

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health's St. Mary's Regional Hospital in Grand Junction, Colo., has become the first community hospital in the nation to receive vascular verification from the American College of Surgeons and the Society for Vascular Surgery.

St. Mary's is the fifth U.S. hospital overall to achieve the comprehensive inpatient standards as part of the American College of Surgeons' Vascular Verification Program, according to a Dec. 2 Intermountain news release.



According to the program's website, the verification standards include meeting requirements across areas including institutional commitment, program scope and governance, resources for facilities, equipment, services and personnel, clinical care, data abstraction and analysis, quality improvement, and education and research.