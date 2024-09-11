Intermountain expands digital heart health program

Salt Lake City based-Intermountain Health has expanded its heart failure program in partnership with digital health company Story Health.

The expansion follows the partnership's successful pilot program that incorporated virtual and asynchronous care into heart failure treatment, according to an Aug. 20 news release from Intermountain.



"[The] care model provides a new avenue for patient connection," Kaley Graham, BSN, RN, executive director of Intermountain Health's heart and vascular program, told Becker's. She called the approach "catered and customized."



Story Health's platform allows physicians to provide telehealth appointments and monitor patients remotely within a virtual application, making patient interaction more frequent compared to the periodic care patients receive in a clinical setting.



"The platform enables timely communication and feedback, which patients love for not just the convenience but the reassurance of their care," Ms. Graham said.



Results from the pilot program showed a seven-day patient engagement rate of 91%, according to the release.



Throughout the pilot program, Story Health remained involved in clinical education for both the platform and the specific components designed to optimize cardiac care.



The digital health company also worked closely with physicians on the platform's approach to guideline directed medical therapy heart failure treatment.



In addition, Ms. Graham said the "trends suggest cost savings for both the health system and the patients alike."



Patients enrolled in the program experienced a 14.5% readmission rate, lower than the national average of 18%, allowing for more clinical access to patients who require in-person care.



Additionally, 80% of patients had their prescription medications adjusted without having to schedule an in-person visit, the release said.



"Intermountain's overarching mission of 'helping people live the healthiest lives possible' really supports a proactive approach to improving the way we deliver cardiovascular care," Ms. Graham said. "[This model] simplifies things for patients … giving them alternatives to their care and hopefully keeping patients out of the hospitals."