How health systems can meet the 'rising tide' of CVD: 5 notes

Hospitals and health systems should be bracing for an 8% and 25% increase in demand for inpatient and outpatient cardiac procedures, respectively, over the next 10 years, according to a new report from Vizient analytic company, Sg2.

The report, "The Rising Tide of Cardiovascular Disease: A Looming Crisis for Cardiovascular Intervention Resources," highlights the expected increases in cath lab procedures, specifically the effect an increase in transcatheter valve procedures will have on hospital operations.

Here are five things hospital and health system leaders should know about the incoming influx of cardiology patients:

Between 2017 and 2020, 48.6% of U.S. adults had some form of cardiovascular disease, with healthcare costs totalling $407.3 billion between 2018 and 2019.



The report predicts a 49% increase in the demand for transcatheter valve procedures over the next five years, with net bed day growth of 21%, translating to more than 230,000 additional bed days for transcatheter valve patients by 2029.



The report projects catheterization lab utilization for transcatheter valve procedures will increase by 11% in five years and 21% in 10 years, with the proportion of catheterization lab time for transcatheter valve procedures growing from 7% to 15%.



Despite growing demand, hospital and health system investment in new catheterization labs has not grown, while operating room space grew only8% between 2021 and 2023.



The report offers short- and long-term solutions for health systems, including the adoption of AI, remote-patient management and expanding the use of advanced practitioners.

Read the full report here.