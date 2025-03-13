Hospitals with highest, lowest heart attack readmission rates

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor had the lowest heart attack readmission ratio between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, according to CMS data published Feb. 19.
As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, CMS measures excess readmissions for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip/knee replacement and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.
Ratios are calculated by dividing a hospital's predicted rate of readmissions with the expected rate of readmissions, based on the average rate of hospitals with similar patient populations.
Here are the hospitals with the lowest heart attack readmission ratios:
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor): 0.7224
- Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville (N.C.) Surgery Center: 0.7663
- Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.): 0.7853
- Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah): 0.7877
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital (Wash.): 0.7973
- St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital : 0.7998
- Altru Hospital (Grand Forks, N.D.): 0.8028
- Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe, N.M.): 0.8069
- McKay—Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah): 0.8196
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott Valley, Ariz.): 0.8237
Here are the hospitals with the highest heart attack readmission ratios:
- Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio): 1.2809
- St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie, Fla.): 1.2491
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson): 1.241
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston: 1.2366
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 1.2288
- HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola, Fla.): 1.2281
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston): 1.2271
- Wellstar Spalding Medical Center (Griffin, Ga.): 1.2268
- Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.): 1.2241
- Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital: 1.2238
Access the full data set here.