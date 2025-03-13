Hospitals with highest, lowest heart attack readmission rates

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor had the lowest heart attack readmission ratio between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, according to CMS data published Feb. 19.

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, CMS measures excess readmissions for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip/knee replacement and coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

Ratios are calculated by dividing a hospital's predicted rate of readmissions with the expected rate of readmissions, based on the average rate of hospitals with similar patient populations.

Here are the hospitals with the lowest heart attack readmission ratios:

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor): 0.7224





Memorial Mission Hospital and Asheville (N.C.) Surgery Center: 0.7663





Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.): 0.7853





Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah): 0.7877





Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital (Wash.): 0.7973





St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital : 0.7998





Altru Hospital (Grand Forks, N.D.): 0.8028





Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe, N.M.): 0.8069





McKay—Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah): 0.8196





Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott Valley, Ariz.): 0.8237

Here are the hospitals with the highest heart attack readmission ratios:

Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo, Ohio): 1.2809





St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie, Fla.): 1.2491





HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital (Hudson): 1.241





University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston: 1.2366





Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.): 1.2288





HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola, Fla.): 1.2281





St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston): 1.2271





Wellstar Spalding Medical Center (Griffin, Ga.): 1.2268





Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.): 1.2241





Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital: 1.2238

Access the full data set here.