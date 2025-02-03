Hackensack Meridian hospital adopts AI for cardiac care

Montclair, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has adopted two AI platforms designed for the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease.

The platforms are the HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis and the CathWorks FFRangio System, according to a Feb. 3 news release from the hospital.

The HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis uses a patient's coronary computer tomography angiogram imaging data to build a 3D model of the patient's coronary arteries, enabling physicians to visualize arterial blockages.

The CathWorks FFRangio System analyzes coronary physiology during catheterization, eliminating the need for more invasive tools or additional medications, the release said.

Mountainside Medical Center is part of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.