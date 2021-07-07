Growth begins with team knowledge — RWJBarnabas' vice president of northern cardiothoracic surgery strategy

For meaningful departmental growth to occur, the team first needs to be familiar with all of the services and resources offered, says Anand Singh, vice president of cardiothoracic surgery strategy for the Northern region of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJ Barnabas Health and Saint Barnabas Medical Center cardiovascular services in Livingston, N.J.

Mr. Singh recently joined Becker's cardiology podcast to discuss how he is approaching growth within the cardiovascular department.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast.

Editor's note: This response was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: How are you thinking about department growth?

Anand Singh: We definitely want to grow our service because we have an amazing group of cardiovascular on all aspects. So one; I think we want to continue to build relationships with our physicians and make sure that providing access — whether that's scheduling, block time — that we have even more cardiologists on our system and on our service lines so we can help grow that even more.

[Second,] increased communication with our providers and with our local physicians, as well as our system doctors, to make sure they know of the great clinical pathways, clinical resources, that are available to them. And making sure they know of the great technology and imaging resources that we have, so they're aware of all the gamut of what cardiovascular is available through the Northern RWJ system.

Making sure that we're holding people and our staff accountable for issues and concerns so we can help correct them. And most importantly, don't forget the caring aspect of the healthcare part, so we can make sure that people know we are in this with them and it's been a tough year, but we are all looking to help grow the service line, help grow the relationship and make sure it's easier for everyone involved on the cardiovascular service line.