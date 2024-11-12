GLP-1, SGLT2s lower mortality risk by 74% in stroke survivors: Study

Stroke survivors who took GLP-1 or SGLT2 medications had a 74% lower risk of death, according to a preliminary study being presented at the American Heart Association's annual Scientific Sessions, set for Nov. 16-18.
The study includes Rochester Epidemiology Project data from 7,044 adult stroke survivors collected between January 2000 and June 2022, according to a Nov. 11 news release from the American Heart Association.
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed the effect GLP-1s and SGLT2s medications had on stroke survivors' risk of a second stroke, heart attack or death.
FDA approved medications included in the study were GLP-1s liraglutide, semaglutide and tirzepatide, and SGLT2s canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin and ertugliflozin.
Here are five things to know from the study:
- Adults who took either a GLP-1 or an SGLT2 had a 74% lower risk of death and an 84% lower risk of heart attack.
- Adults who took an SGLT2 had a 67% lower risk of having a subsequent stroke.
- The death rate among stroke survivors who took either a GLP-1 or an SGLT2 was 11.8%, compared to 54% among patients who did not take either medication.
- The heart attack rate among stroke survivors who took either a GLP-1 or an SGLT2 was 1.5%, compared to 6.1% among patients who did not take either medication.
- The rate of second stroke was approximately 6% among stroke survivors regardless of whether they took a GLP-1 or an SGLT2 medication.