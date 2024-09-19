Genetic testing, AI and PET deserts: 5 cardiology study updates

As cardiology research continues to expand, more institutions are studying ways to improve patient care and outcomes.
Here are five of the latest findings in cardiology:
- Machine-learning models can be used to strengthen the American Heart Association's cardiovascular disease risk equations, according to a study published Sept. 18 in JAMA Cardiology.
- Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham researchers say genetic testing can be used to identify an individual's stress-related heart attack risk, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting.
- Mammography can be used to identify a key indicator for heart disease in women, according to a study presented at the Menopause Society's annual meeting.
- When combined, remote monitoring and pharmacist support improved blood pressure in 74% of patients whose blood pressure was previously resistant to treatment, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association's 2024 Hypertension Scientific Session.
- Approximately 44.2 million people in the U.S. live more than 60 miles away from the nearest cardiac positron emission tomography center, according to a study published Aug. 28 in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.