Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health has named Thomas Caranasos, MD, vice president of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute.

Dr. Caranasos will also serve as the James and Jaimie Yeh Endowed Chair for the Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, according to a Feb. 13 news release from the health system.

He previously served as director of cardiac surgery and medical director of the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program at Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina.