Fellows call for interventional cardiology matching system

Interventional cardiology is the last subspecialty within cardiology to not use a match system to place fellows into programs, and it's time to change that, an article by TCTMD said on Oct. 19.

The current system of individual applications has led to trainees dealing with high-stress, undergoing ultimatum-style interviews where many are required to respond within 24-72 hours, should they receive an offer. This leads many to sign offer letters while still interviewing elsewhere in search of their best possible match.

The Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions is attempting to fix the problem by creating a match system. The Interventional Cardiology Match task force, created earlier this year, aims to create a match process for the 2025 cycle. They also advocate for shifting the application deadline later so trainees would apply at the end of their second year of general cardiology training.

In order to have their match system approved, 75 percent of interventional cardiology programs have to opt in before the end of November. Forty-four programs have signed on so far, according to the article.

The match system would reduce stress and uncertainty for trainees and programs, while also addressing diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the field, according to the report.