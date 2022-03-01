FDA suggests 'lifelong surveillance' of some aortic aneurysm repairs 

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The FDA Advisory Panel recommended Feb. 28 physicians conduct lifelong surveillance for abdominal aortic aneurysm patients who underwent endovascular aortic repair.
Regular imaging surveillance, within 30-days of repair and annually thereafter, may help identify adverse events, such as endoleaks or failure of aneurysm sac regression. The panel recommended that a six-month follow-up be completed if any concerns are raised in the initial imaging.
FDA panel members also recommended the creation of a real-world surveillance system to collect data through 10 years post-procedure.