FDA suggests 'lifelong surveillance' of some aortic aneurysm repairs 

Cailey Gleeson 
The FDA Advisory Panel recommended Feb. 28 physicians conduct lifelong surveillance for abdominal aortic aneurysm patients who underwent endovascular aortic repair. 

Regular imaging surveillance, within 30-days of repair and annually thereafter, may help identify adverse events, such as endoleaks or failure of aneurysm sac regression. The panel recommended that a six-month follow-up be completed if any concerns are raised in the initial imaging. 

FDA panel members also recommended the creation of a real-world surveillance system to collect data through 10 years post-procedure.

