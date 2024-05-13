Endeavor Health opens $170M cardiovascular institute

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health opened its Cardiovascular Institute at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Ill.

The $170 million, 170,000-square-foot facility will offer comprehensive cardiovascular services and be a regional destination for advanced heart care, according to a May 13 system news release shared with Becker's. The center, which will primarily serve patients in northern Chicago, has nine cardiology procedure labs, six surgical suites, 16 post-anesthesia care unit bays and 38 pre- and post-procedural rooms.

The structure is designed to accommodate three more floors with future expansions, the release said.

Endeavor expects to open a $67 million cardiovascular outpatient center at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., in 2025, according to the release. It will be the first cardiac ambulatory surgical center in the Chicago region.