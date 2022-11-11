Dr. Sameh Said named chief of cardiac surgery at two hospitals

Dr. Sameh Said has been appointed chief of the section of pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery for Valhalla, N.Y.-based Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Said specializes in the repair of congenital heart defects in children, according to the Westchester Medical Center Health Network press release shared with Becker's.

Previously, he worked at Minneapolis-based Masonic Children's Hospital at the University of Minnesota and at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Eugenio Litta Children's Hospital, where he served as both a pediatric and adult cardiac surgeon.