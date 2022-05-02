Dr. Morton Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89

Morton Mower, MD, a pioneering cardiologist who was the co-inventor of the automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator, died of cancer at 89 on April 25, The Baltimore Sun reported April 30.

Dr. Mower was a cardiologist at Baltimore-based Sinai Hospital from 1966 to 1989, where he held various leadership positions. He developed the groundbreaking automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator, credited with saving hundreds of thousands of patients' lives, with Michel Mirowski, MD, a Sinai colleague.

"He continued his research and worked up until his death," his son Mark Mower, told the Baltimore Sun in an email. "He never wanted to waste a moment of his life. Recently, he formed Rocky Mountain Biphasic, a biomedical company, to exploit a portfolio of his newest scientific patents. His newest research has applications in diabetes, wound healing, COVID, cardiology and more. Mort’s legacy and groundbreaking science will continue."