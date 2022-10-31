Dr. Deepak Bhatt named director of Mount Sinai Heart

Deepak Bhatt, MD, has been appointed director of New York City-based Mount Sinai Heart, effective Dec. 1.

Dr. Bhatt will lead the educational, research and clinical cardiovascular work at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Health System, according to the company release. He will also be the first physician to hold the endowed professorship of Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine.

Dr. Bhatt previously served as executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center as well as professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, also in Boston.