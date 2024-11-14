Donations continue for $265M heart institute

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System continues to receive donations for the system's $265 million heart institute, expected to open in 2027.

The latest $5 million donation comes from the James M. Schoonmaker II Foundation, according to a Nov. 11 news release from NCH.

The R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center will be housed on NCH's Downtown Baker campus. The health system plans to break ground on the project in February.

NCH Healthcare System needs to raise $72 million to complete the project, which has been almost entirely funded by philanthropy, according to the release.