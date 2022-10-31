Dartmouth cardiology leader dies at 38

Cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap, MD, passed away Oct. 21 at the age of 38.

Dr. Gilstrap joined the Heart and Vascular Center at the Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2018. In 2021, she was appointed program head for advanced deart disease and transplant cardiology.

Her research focused on improving quality of care for patients with heart failure and she was recognized as an outstanding clinician and educator, according to her obituary.

Dr. Gilstrap is survived by her wife and two children.