COVID-19 death risk doubles for patients with cardiovascular disease, cancer

Cardiovascular diseases and cancer significantly increased the risk of death for patients who contracted COVID-19, a new study found.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, examined the link between certain preexisting conditions and COVID-19 mortality. Researchers searched several databases, including Medline and Ovid, for studies published between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 1. They included 19 studies in the meta-analysis. The 19 studies involved 61,455 patients with COVID-19.

Coronary heart disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure and cancer significantly increased the risk of mortality from COVID-19.

The risk of death from COVID-19 was:

● 2.4 times as high for those with coronary heart disease, compared to those without

● 2 times as high for those with hypertension, compared to those without

● 2.5 times as high for those with congestive heart failure, compared to those without

● 2 times as high for those with cancer, compared to those without

