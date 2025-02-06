Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Children's partner on heart clinic

Cincinnati Children's and the Christ Hospital Health Network, also in Cincinnati, have partnered on a clinic to address the needs of patients with congenital heart disease as they age out of pediatric care.

The new adult congenital heart disease clinic is available through the structural heart program at Christ Hospital's Mt. Auburn campus, according to a Feb. 5 news release from the system.

The collaboration is led by Santiago Garcia, MD, director of Christ Hospital Health Network's structural heart program, and Sasha Opotowsky, MD, medical director of Cincinnati Children's adult congenital heart disease program.

"Those born with a congenital heart defect are living longer thanks to dramatic improvements in care," Dr. Opotowsky said in the release. "As children become adults, however, there is an increasing contribution of acquired 'adult' conditions like diabetes and coronary disease. Collaborations like this help us meet this growing community where they are and, ultimately, allow us to provide comprehensive, outstanding ACHD care."