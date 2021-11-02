CDC recruiting providers to pilot heart health equity indicators

The CDC's Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention is piloting a program to test equity indicators for heart health, the American Hospital Association said in a Nov. 1 update.

The program is seeking health systems and healthcare providers to pilot test the indicators. Those participating will contribute to a publicly available toolkit offering resources and recommendations for applying health equity approaches to cardiovascular health.

To make a participating site suggestion or for more information, contact healthequitypilot@cdc.gov by Nov. 5.