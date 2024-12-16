CDC maps hypertension with EHR data: 10 takeaways

The CDC used patient-level EHR data to plot hypertension rates across the U.S. with hopes the information will inform county-level public health programs and initiatives, according to a study published Dec. 5 in Preventing Chronic Disease.

Researchers analyzed IQVIA Ambulatory Electronic Medical Record data of 7,581,012 patients from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022, in conjunction with U.S. Census Bureau data for the same time period, to track hypertension prevalence and control rates at the county level.

Here are 10 takeaways from the study:

Hypertension prevalence found through EHR data was identified as either a diagnosis of hypertension, two or more systolic blood pressure measurements of greater than or equal to 130 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure measurements of greater than or equal to 80 mmHg, or an anti-hypertensive medication prescription.



Hypertension control found through EHR data was identified as a most recent systolic blood pressure measurement of less than 130 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure measurement of less than 80 mmHg.



Researchers were able to compile data to estimate hypertension prevalence and control in 72% of U.S. counties.



The median rate of hypertension prevalence across all counties was 55.9%, while the estimated median rate of hypertension control across all counties was 28.0%.



Counties in South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas had the highest hypertension prevalence ranging from 63.3% to 91.2%.



Counties with the lowest hypertension control, ranging from 7.5% to 25.1%, were "scattered" among Southern, Midwestern and Western states, the study authors wrote.



A higher level of hypertension control was observed in the Northeast and Mountain regions.



Areas with the highest hypertension prevalence and lowest hypertension control were the Mississippi Delta, Southern Texas, Western Oklahoma, Southwestern Arizona, Northeastern Georgia and Southern Illinois.



As EHR data is able only to reflect information from individuals who seek medical care, actual hypertension prevalence and control may not be reflected in the study, the authors noted.



"This work may be used to tailor programmatic efforts; allocate resources; and inform hypertension prevention, screening and control efforts among high-need communities," the study authors wrote. "These efforts may then help to reduce hypertension burden, improve hypertension control, and subsequently improve cardiovascular health for US adults."



Read the full study here.