Ascension heart center named after donors

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.) dedicated the new Jay & Lori Bergman Heart Hospital on July 9.

The heart hospital, located within the Ascension hospital, was renamed to honor the couple's years of philanthropic support, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.



The Bergmans' latest donation will help fund the purchase of new cardiac catheterization lab equipment.



Lori Bergman, who died in 2023, previously supported the medical center as president of the Ascension Saint Joseph Foundation board and as a member of the hospital's leadership board. Jay Bergman is a member of both the Ascension Saint Joseph leadership board and the Ascension Illinois Joint Hospitals board, the release said.