American College of Cardiology adds VR training program

The American College of Cardiology is partnering with Osso VR to provide VR training to cardiovascular professionals.

More than 56,000 cardiovascular clinicians will have access to the procedural training which will provide guided learning as well as performance tracking and analysis, according to a Nov. 21 company release. The platform aims to accelerate learning by allowing professionals to practice and improve their skills in operating room scenarios.

The program could set a precedent for the future of medical training, according to the release.

"Through our collaboration with Osso VR, we're providing a powerful learning environment that will democratize access to advanced education and allow care providers to flourish in their field, bringing leading-edge cardiac procedures to more patients," Ami Bhatt, MD, ACC chief innovation officer, said in the release.