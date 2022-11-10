AHA, Mass General create digital resuscitation training tool

The American Heart Association and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital have partnered to develop a new digital health app for frontline healthcare workers.

The app, AHA Adult Cardiac Life Support, is a reference tool for clinicians responding to life-threatening cardiac emergencies, according to the AHA release published Nov. 9. It provides easy-to-read timers, logging tools and pathways for things like correct administration and timing of CPR, defibrillation shocks and drug dosages.

"Our app is like a checklist for saving a life. It has been used to run codes more effectively, and more confidently, at the bedside," Andrew Chu, MD, co-creator of the app and recent innovation fellow at MGH Healthcare Transformation Lab, said in the release.