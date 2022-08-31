AHA, ACC update chest pain data standards

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released its 2022 updated chest pain data standards.

The document, published Aug. 30 in the AHA's journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, standardized data elements for consistent reporting on chest pain cases and established new definitions for serious cardiovascular causes of chest pain and acute myocardial infarction.

The standardized definitions and data elements can be broadly applied across patient care settings, electronic health records, quality and performance improvement initiatives, registries and public reporting programs.