AHA, ACC outline interventional cardiology training guidelines

The American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions jointly outlined competency-based training requirements for interventional cardiology trainees.

The document defines training requirements for the full breadth of interventional cardiology for adults, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

The guidelines provide a road map for program directors and interventional cardiology trainees, Theodore Bass, MD, chair of the Advanced Training Statement writing committee, said in the release. "The document defines the required competencies for the full scope of interventional cardiology, providing trainees for the first time with the information to support training across all these areas."

Among those requirements are: