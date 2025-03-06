Advocate Children's establishes heart transplant program

Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill., has established a new pediatric heart transplant program.

Led by Michael Earing, MD, division director of pediatric cardiology, Luca Vricella, MD, division director of pediatric cardiac surgery, and Stephen Pophal, MD, medical director of heart transplantation, the team at Advocate Children's has performed three pediatric heart transplants since December, according to a March 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Kristen Nelson-McMillan, MD, and Nhue Do, MD, are serving as medical director and surgical director of the ventricular assist devices service, the release said.

The program was certified by the United Network for Organ Sharing in 2023 and planned in partnership between Advocate Children's Hospital, University of Chicago Medicine's Comer Children's Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health, through the Chicagoland Children's Health Alliance.