'A catalyst for change': Why Walmart heiress partnered with Cleveland Clinic, Mercy on cardiac care

Cleveland Clinic, Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy and Bentonville, Ark.-based nonprofit organizations the Alice L. Walton Foundation and the Heartland Whole Health Institute have partnered to invest $700 million over 30 years to address the "$950 million lost annually" as patients leave Northwest Arkansas for specialty care, according to a Sept. 24 news release shared by Cleveland Clinic.

Leaders from each of the organizations spoke to Becker's about the initiative and what it means for the future of cardiovascular care.

Cleveland Clinic

Suma Thomas, MD, cardiologist and vice chairman of operations and strategy at Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said the partnership marks the first time in 20 years that Cleveland Clinic personnel will be on site to support cardiovascular care improvements.

"The Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute has a team that collaborates with hospitals across the U.S. and internationally to help improve their quality and operations, aiming to bring them to Cleveland Clinic standards," she said. "We'll have two Cleveland Clinic personnel on site, a nurse and an administrator, to accelerate the pace of change."

Cleveland Clinic personnel will be based at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas' campus in Rogers, which is also where a new cardiovascular center of excellence will be built. Once complete, all cardiac surgeries and inpatient care will move to the new center.

"The goal is to have great cardiovascular care locally, starting with this partnership. Part of it is improving the actual quality and part of it is changing perceptions," Dr. Thomas said. "With Cleveland Clinic's experience in this field, we're helping Mercy and Alice Walton create an environment where people feel confident in the care they receive locally."

Mercy

Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO, said the collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and the Alice L. Walton Foundation, with which the health system has a long-standing relationship, is rooted in a shared vision to transform healthcare in Northwest Arkansas.

"The region's rapid growth, combined with the increasing need for specialized care, presented a unique opportunity for us to make a meaningful long-term impact," Mr. Mackin said. "This 30-year agreement enables us to build for today and for future generations, ensuring that Northwest Arkansas becomes a healthcare destination where patients no longer have to leave the region for top-tier services."

As part of the initiative, Mercy will contribute $350 million toward construction of the cardiovascular center of excellence and physician recruitment.

"The new cardiac center of excellence will be a game changer for the region. Working with Cleveland Clinic as consultants, we're bringing best practices in cardiovascular care to Northwest Arkansas," Mr. Mackin said. "Over time, we anticipate our ability to attract and retain top medical talent will lead to even better patient care and trailblazing innovation."

Heartland Whole Health Institute

One unique aspect of the initiative is the inclusion of the Heartland Whole Health Institute.

Founded in 2021 by Alice Walton, the institute works with health systems to reduce costs and implement new care delivery models based on whole health principles, with an emphasis on physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, according to Walter Harris, the institute's president and CEO.

The Heartland Whole Health Institute will collaborate with Mercy and Cleveland Clinic to ensure the new cardiovascular center considers all aspects of patient care.

"Whole health considers the needs of the whole person with the goal of preventing disease, improving health outcomes and sustaining wellness," Mr. Harris said. "The cardiovascular patients at Mercy will experience the benefits of a whole health approach to care, supported by Cleveland Clinic's expertise."

Alice L. Walton Foundation



As part of the initiative, the Alice L. Walton Foundation will contribute $350 million and plans to develop an outpatient center for specialty care, including cardiac services, in Bentonville.



Alice Walton, a philanthropist and the heiress to the Walmart fortune, established the foundation in 2017. She recently gave $249 million to help fund the new Bentonville-based Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Mercy will serve as the primary educational partner for the school, which announced it would waive tuition for the first five student cohorts accepted into its MD program.



"We have an opportunity to be a catalyst for change, with Northwest Arkansas at the epicenter of a grassroots whole health movement," Ms. Walton said. "Through this collaboration with Mercy and Cleveland Clinic, we'll begin to change the healthcare landscape in the Heartland, bringing together organizations that are dedicated to increasing quality, reducing costs and making accessible, value-based care a reality."