9 recent heart study findings

Here are nine heart study findings covered by Becker's since Sept. 15:
- Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with non-coffee drinkers.
- Mayo Clinic researchers found religious lifestyles and spirituality are linked to healthier heart outcomes in Black patients.
- In vitro fertilization using frozen embryos may be associated with a 74 percent higher risk of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy.
- U.K.-based researchers found that walking is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia. Brisk walking has even more benefits.
- Consistently not getting enough sleep can throw off immune cell production long term, increasing the risk of heart disease and inflammatory disorders, according to a study from researchers at New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
- Boston Children's Hospital researchers found heart muscles accumulate new genetic mutations starting in childhood.
- Swedish researchers found ADHD is associated with increased risk for any cardiovascular disease.
- Nearly half of parents with children who have a serious heart condition meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Cleveland Clinic researchers found that people with an autoimmune disease are 15 percent more likely to die from any cause after a heart attack, and 12 percent more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure.