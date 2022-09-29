9 recent heart study findings

Here are nine heart study findings covered by Becker's since Sept. 15:

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with non-coffee drinkers. Mayo Clinic researchers found religious lifestyles and spirituality are linked to healthier heart outcomes in Black patients. In vitro fertilization using frozen embryos may be associated with a 74 percent higher risk of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy. U.K.-based researchers found that walking is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and dementia. Brisk walking has even more benefits. Consistently not getting enough sleep can throw off immune cell production long term, increasing the risk of heart disease and inflammatory disorders, according to a study from researchers at New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Boston Children's Hospital researchers found heart muscles accumulate new genetic mutations starting in childhood. Swedish researchers found ADHD is associated with increased risk for any cardiovascular disease. Nearly half of parents with children who have a serious heart condition meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder. Cleveland Clinic researchers found that people with an autoimmune disease are 15 percent more likely to die from any cause after a heart attack, and 12 percent more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure.