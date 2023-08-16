8 top cardiology hospitals in California, ranked by US News

Here are the top eight cardiology and heart surgery hospitals in California, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023 annual rankings.
For its 33rd annual rankings, U.S. News compared nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties. Here are the top eight hospitals for cardiology in the Golden State:
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, overall rank: 2
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, overall rank: 9
- UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, overall rank: 18
- UC San Diego Health-Cardiovascular Institute, overall rank: 23
- Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, overall rank: 24
- UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, overall rank: 27
- UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, overall rank: 32
- Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, overall rank: 41