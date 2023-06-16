8 heart centers earning designations, accreditations

Here are eight heart hospitals and programs recently earning designations and accreditations:

The American College of Surgeons and the Society for Vascular Surgery verified the first four hospitals with its newly launched Vascular Verification Program.



Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.



St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin (Texas) earned the American College of Cardiology's Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation.



The American College of Cardiology awarded all eligible Hackensack Meridian medical centers with Chest Pain Center Accreditations.



Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health was awarded a Level II Stroke Center designation by the state of Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency System.



Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2023.



Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford (Texas) has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.



Springfield, Ore.-based PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend earned re-accreditation as a Chest Pain Center from the American College of Cardiology.