8 heart centers earning designations, accreditations

Here are eight heart hospitals and programs recently earning designations and accreditations:
- The American College of Surgeons and the Society for Vascular Surgery verified the first four hospitals with its newly launched Vascular Verification Program.
- Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin (Texas) earned the American College of Cardiology's Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation.
- The American College of Cardiology awarded all eligible Hackensack Meridian medical centers with Chest Pain Center Accreditations.
- Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health was awarded a Level II Stroke Center designation by the state of Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency System.
- Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center received the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2023.
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford (Texas) has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.
- Springfield, Ore.-based PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend earned re-accreditation as a Chest Pain Center from the American College of Cardiology.