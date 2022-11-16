75% of cardiology awards given to white individuals: 5 notes

Researchers found that professional societies in cardiology are more likely to award men and white individuals than women and minority groups, tctMD reported Nov. 15.

The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, looked at honors given between 2000 and 2021 by seven professional societies. The study found that overall, 75.3 percent of awards were given to white individuals and 76.2 percent were men. However, there was a slight shift in the demographics of honorees over the two-decade period.

This "indicates a leaky pipeline," Kinza Iqbal, the study's lead investigator, told tctMD. "Several factors, including implicit bias, may be responsible for preventing underrepresented groups from ascending the academic ladder and receiving senior awards like 'lifetime achievement awards.'"

