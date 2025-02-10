7 things to know from the International Stroke Conference

Flossing was associated with a 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke, a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke and a 12% lower risk of atrial fibrillation, according to research presented at the American Heart Association's annual International Stroke Conference.
Here are six other things to know from abstracts presented at the conference:
- Integrating 30 minutes of progressive walking exercise into standard daily stroke rehabilitation improved quality of life and mobility of stroke patients at hospital discharge, compared to patients whose rehabilitation did not include 30 minutes of progressive walking.
- Researchers in Japan found a link between having increased levels of the common gut bacteria Streptococcus anginosus and an elevated risk of having a major cardiovascular event.
- The risk of developing ischemic stroke among women taking the beta blocker drug Propranolol was 39% to 52% lower compared to women who were not taking the medication. The drug did not reduce stroke risk for men.
- Incorporating AI into electrocardiogram tests may help detect premature aging and cognitive decline.
- Children who have experienced stroke may have an increased risk of developing anxiety, depression, headaches and stomach aches compared to children who have not experienced stroke.
- Researchers in Germany found patients with brain bleeds had nearly seven times higher blood levels of the glial fibrillary acidic brain protein compared to patients whose strokes were caused by clots.