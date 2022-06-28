7 cardiologists on the move

Seven cardiologists who have recently stepped into new roles:

Phillip Habib, MD, has joined the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group in Florida, which consists of six hospitals. It is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Dr. Habib specializes in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology.

Abid Shah, MD, an interventional cardiologist, has joined the heart and vascular institute at Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

Bristol Myers Squibb has elected Deepak Bhatt, MD, to serve on the science and technology committee of the board of directors. Dr. Bhatt is the executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston recently added four cardiologists: Humair Mirza, MD; Shahid Rahman, MD; Mirza Baig, MD; and Humayun Mirza, MD.