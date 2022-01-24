6 recent heart study findings 

Recent cardiology studies have focused on heart disease risk factors in men, heart function recovery in children who were exposed to COVID-19 and developed MIS-C and more.

Here are five cardiology-related studies published since Jan. 10, starting with the most recent:

1. Men who often feel anxious or overwhelmed developed heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol at a faster rate, a study published Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

2. Black and Hispanic adults living racially segregated neighborhoods may be more likely to develop high blood pressure than those in nonsegregated communities, a study published Jan. 20 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

3. Heart function recovery returned within three months in children exposed to COVID-19 who developed related MIS-C, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study published Jan. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

4. Women who breastfeed are less likely to develop heart disease or a stroke, or die from cardiovascular disease than women who do not breastfeed, according to a study published Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

5. Pregnant women in the U.S. facing adverse social conditions are at higher risk for poor heart health, a study published Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggested.

6. Fewer than 1 in 5 adults with Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. are successfully managing their heart disease risk, according to a scientific statement published Jan. 10 in the American Heart Association's Circulation journal.