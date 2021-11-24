6 recent heart study findings 

Recent cardiology studies have focused on the risk of transcatheter aortic valve replacement for chronic kidney patients, Cleveland-Clinic protocol for heart attacks and more.

Here are six cardiology-related studies published since Nov. 8, starting with the most recent:

1. Chronic kidney disease patients undergoing TAVR procedures may face a higher risk of death if they present with atrial fibrillation or mitral stenosis, a study published Nov. 23 in The American Journal of Cardiology found.

2. Some hypertensive patients may be inadvertently taking blood pressure raising medications, with the most common being antidepressants, prescription nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids and estrogens, according to a study published Nov. 22 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

3. Death from a heart attack or stroke may be the first cardiovascular disease event in some people who smoke cigarettes, a study published Nov. 17 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

4. A Cleveland Clinic-developed protocol significantly improved the chances of in-hospital survival among patients who experience the most severe type of heart attack, regardless of socioeconomic factors.

5. Eighty-six percent of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is impeded by a thickened heart muscle, reported an improved overall quality of life after undergoing septal myectomy, a type of open-heart surgery.

6. Bedtime from 10-11 p.m. is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease, according to a study published Nov. 8 in European Heart Journal - Digital Health.