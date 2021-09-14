6 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on how COVID-19 poses a higher risk for myocarditis than Pfizer's vaccine, how cannabis affects heart attack risk and more.

Here are six cardiology-related studies Becker's has covered since Aug. 23, starting with the most recent:

1. People with high stress hormone levels have an increased risk for developing high blood pressure, and later having a heart attack or stroke, according to research published Sept. 13 in Hypertension.

2. Adults ages 45 and younger who consume cannabis are twice as likely to have a heart attack compared to people who don't use it, research published Sept. 7 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests.

3. COVID-19 patients had 15.7 times the risk for myocarditis compared with patients who didn't have COVID-19, with risk varying by sex and age, according to a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Aug. 31.

4. A single glass of alcohol can rapidly increase the risk of experiencing atrial fibrillation in people with a history of the heart rhythm condition, according to a study published Aug. 31 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

5. A bout with COVID-19 is more likely to cause myocarditis, or heart inflammation, than Pfizer's vaccine, according to a real-world study published Aug. 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

6. People who eat a diet rich in plant-based foods may lower their risk for heart disease by more than 50 percent, according to findings recently published in Journal of the American Heart Association.