6 cardiologists on the move

Below are six cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

1. Bassel Beitinjaneh, MD, has joined Columbia Memorial Hospital and Oregon Health and Science University's cardiology clinic in Astoria, Ore., according to a Jan. 16 news release.

2. Michele Pasierb, MD, has joined Sanford Health's children's campus in Bismarck, N.D, the health system announced Jan. 14.

3. Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in Houston welcomed Ricardo Bellera, MD, Jan. 12.

4. Burlington County, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center appointed S. Justin Szawlewicz, MD, the chair of cardiology, the system said Jan. 7.

5. Connecticut-based Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute has named Craig Thompson, MD, the institute's first system director of interventional cardiology and director of interventional cardiology at Hartford Hospital, the system said Jan. 4.

6. NYU Langone Health in New York City named Ralph Mosca, MD, the new chair of the department of cardiothoracic surgery, the system said Jan. 4.





