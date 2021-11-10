6 cardiologists on the move

Below are six cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Fla., welcomed cardiologist Paul Alappat, MD, Nov. 1.

Electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry, MD, and cardiologist Ankit Shah, DO, have joined the team of specialists at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Williamsburg, Pa.

Adel Shehata, MD, joined Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center Oct. 28.

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, has selected David Seth Feldman MD, PhD, as chief of advanced heart failure treatment and transplantation.

Percy Morales, MD, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist, joined Houston-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Nov. 2.