50 top heart hospitals, per Premier

Healthcare improvement company Premier has published its list of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S.

Premier's list is based on patient outcomes as well as clinical, operational, financial and patient perception scores, according to the firm's website. The hospitals are categorized as community hospitals, teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs, and teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs.

Here are the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the U.S., according to Premier:

Community hospitals:

St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)



Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center



Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Indianapolis)



St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital



Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.)



Providence St. Joseph Medical Center (Burbank, Calif.)



McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)



UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Springs, Colo.)



Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)



Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington, Ill.)





Teaching hospitals without cardiovascular residency programs:

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)



CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga (Tenn.)



Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)



TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)



Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)



Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.)



HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)



Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola (Fla.)



Lee Memorial Hospital/HealthPark Medical Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)



Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)



The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.)



IU Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette, Ind.)



St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood, Colo.)



Swedish Medical Center (Englewood, Colo.)



Trident Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.)



Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)



HCA Florida West Hospital (Pensacola)



St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)



Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center (Ga.)



Sanford Medical Center Fargo (N.D.)





Teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs: