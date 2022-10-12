5 states with the highest, lowest heart disease deaths

Minnesota reports the lowest heart disease deaths among middle aged adults at 71.5 deaths per 100,000, according to a report released Feb. 7 by personal finance site ValuePenguin.
ValuePenguin used data from the CDC and American Heart Association to determine the rate of heart conditions in each state and Washington, D.C.
Note: These rates represent the number of deaths per 100,000 adults.
The states with the lowest heart disease death rates:
- Minnesota — 71.5
- Utah — 75.9
- Oregon — 76.3
- Massachusetts — 76.8
- Colorado — 78.7
The states with the highest heart disease death rates:
- Mississippi — 216.7
- Oklahoma — 210.6
- Arkansas — 207.2
- Washington, D.C. — 201.6
- Alabama — 201.2