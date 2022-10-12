5 states with the highest, lowest heart disease deaths

Mariah Taylor

Minnesota reports the lowest heart disease deaths among middle aged adults at 71.5 deaths per 100,000, according to a report released Feb. 7 by personal finance site ValuePenguin.

ValuePenguin used data from the CDC and American Heart Association to determine the rate of heart conditions in each state and Washington, D.C. 

Note: These rates represent the number of deaths per 100,000 adults.

The states with the lowest heart disease death rates:

  1. Minnesota — 71.5
  2. Utah — 75.9
  3. Oregon — 76.3
  4. Massachusetts — 76.8
  5. Colorado — 78.7

The states with the highest heart disease death rates:

  1. Mississippi — 216.7
  2. Oklahoma — 210.6
  3. Arkansas — 207.2
  4. Washington, D.C. — 201.6
  5. Alabama — 201.2

