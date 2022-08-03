5 cardiologists on the move

Five cardiologists who have stepped into new roles or retired since July 15:

Alexandru Marginean, MD, has joined the medical group at Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, the system said Aug. 2.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System has welcomed Deepak Joshi, MD, according to an Aug. 2 news release. Dr. Joshi will practice at the system's Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic.

Interventional cardiologist Edward Distler, DO, has joined the cardiology group at South Georgia Medical Center, the Valdosta-based hospital said Aug. 1.

The American College of Cardiology on July 26 announced it has selected B. Hadley Wilson, MD, as its next president. Dr. Wilson is a cardiologist with Atrium Health's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, N.C.

Richard Ha, MD, retired from Hannibal (Mo.) Clinic July 15 after 43 years He was the area's first cardiologist, the Courier Hannibal Post reported. The clinic is part of Quincy, Il.-based Blessing Health System.