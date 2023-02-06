47% of people younger than 45 do not think they're at risk for heart disease

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center researchers found 47 percent of people younger than 45 do not think they are at risk for heart disease.

The national survey was conducted online among more than 2,000 adults. Heart attacks are becoming more common among younger people, but many do not realize that is the case, according to a Feb. 1 medical center news release.

"It is alarming that younger people don't feel that they're at risk for heart disease, but it's not surprising. Most young people think heart disease only happens in old people, but that's not the case," Laxmi Mehta, MD, director of preventive cardiology and women's cardiovascular health at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in the report.

Here are four findings: